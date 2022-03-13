IceHogs Finish Five-Game Road Trip with Two Matchups in Cleveland Starting Today
March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Milwaukee, WI- The Rockford IceHogs continue on with their five-game road trip with a stop in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7PM at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tonight is the ninth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.
Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
Key Central Division Standings Points Up for Grabs
Both Milwaukee and Rockford have been moving around each other in the standings for the last month and neither side has claimed a major state in the set. The IceHogs are 4-3-1-0 (9 points) against the Admirals this season while Milwaukee holds a 4-4-0-0 series record (8 points). IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin leads the series with six points (6A). McLaughlin returned to the ice this week after spending the past few weeks in concussion protocol.
Hardman Heating Up
With a goal and an assist over the two games against the Manitoba Moose last week, forward Mike Hardman enters Friday's matchup vs. Milwaukee on a four-game point streak (4G, 2A). Since returning to the lineup from an ankle injury, he has eight goals and four assists for 12 points in his last 11 games.
Let's Take a Look Ahead
After taking on the Admirals, the IceHogs visit Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday and Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Monsters at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The two contests close out their four-game season series and both clubs hold 1-1-0 records against each other. The IceHogs hosted the Monsters on Jan. 14 & 15 at BMO Harris Bank Center with the IceHogs claiming the first game, 5-2, and the Monsters responding with a 5-4 victory in the second.
After tonight's matchup Rockford will travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. before returning home to BMO Harris Bank Center to play the Grand Rapids Griffins on March 19. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
2021-22 Regular-Season Records
Rockford: 22-22-3-1 (4th, Central Division)
Milwaukee: 29-21-4-2 (3rd, Central Division)
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule
Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights
Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights
Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights
Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights
Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights
Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee
Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee
Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee
Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee
IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record
4-3-1-0
IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time
67-65-9-10
Head Coaches
Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)
Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Milwaukee: Nashville Predators
