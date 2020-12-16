IceHogs Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Winter Clothing Drive Is this Saturday

Celebrate the Rockford IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss and Winter Clothing Drive presented by Lawncare by Walter this Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9:00 a.m. until Noon at the BMO! All donations benefit local organizations during the holiday season!

This year's Teddy Bear Toss will look a little different, but fans will have an opportunity for a unique drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss experience inside BMO Harris Bank Center!

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19

Time: 9:00 a.m. until Noon

Location: BMO Harris Bank Center

Like traditional Teddy Bear Toss games, fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to BMO Harris Bank Center. While in their vehicles, fans will drive into the arena, entering through the main service doors off Main St. and onto the "ice" (arena floor), toss their stuffed animals onto the arena floor, and exit onto Chestnut St.

Following COVID-19 safety protocols, all fans must wear a mask if interacting with anyone within six feet. BMO Harris Bank Center and the Rockford IceHogs are closely following all health and safety protocols issued by the Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford.

Chicago Blackhawks Vice President, Hockey Operations/Team Affiliates Mark Bernard, IceHogs Head Coach Derek King and IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck will be at the BMO greeting fans as they pass through the arena and fans that participate will receive an autographed IceHogs poster while supplies last!

Once again, Mark Bernard and his wife Julie will be donating stuffed animals through Mark's "Bernie's Bears" promotion. Bernie's Bears will be matched by a donation from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items to the event, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. All items will be donated to Miss Carly's Place in Rockford.

Can't make it on Saturday? Stop by the BMO Harris Bank Center's Box Office between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Thursday, Dec. 17 or Friday, Dec. 18 to donate the stuffed animals and winter clothes.

Last season, IceHogs fans donated 4,369 stuffed animals during the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss event. Since the team's inception, the IceHogs have generated over 43,000 stuffed animals through the event, all of which are donated to local organizations.

