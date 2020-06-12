IceHogs Deliver Pucks & Paws Night Donations to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary

June 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - With the 2019-20 season prematurely ending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, were unable to participate in six regular-season home games, including the popular Pucks and Paws Night, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 29.

As part of the IceHogs' continuing commitment to charitable efforts in the community, this season's Pucks and Paws Night donations were accepted by Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Rockford and delivered by Hammy, the team mascot, on the Hamboni Friday morning.

Thanks to many local and national partnerships, the IceHogs received numerous donations benefiting Pucks and Paws Night to create silent auction gift baskets, raffles, and prizes with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters. Items included premium pet supplies, toys, food and other accessories.

The donations will be used to benefit the animals in the shelter as well as serve as additional prizes for the 13th Annual Bark and Wine gala on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Tebala Event Center supporting Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary.

