IceHogs Collect over 1,690 Stuffed Animals, Multiple Bins of Winter Clothing at Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss

December 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







This Holiday season has been an amazing #SeasonOfGiving in the Stateline thanks to you, our incredible fans! On Saturday, Dec. 19, the IceHogs donated over 1,690 stuffed animals and over seven massive bins of winter clothing during the drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss with LawnCare by Walter, Inc. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Hundreds of fans rolled through the BMO throughout the morning to toss their stuffed animals and clothing donations from their vehicles and were greeted by Hammy, the team mascot, Chicago Blackhawks Vice President, Hockey Operations/Team Affiliates Mark Bernard, IceHogs Head Coach Derek King, IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck and team staff.

Like many Teddy Bear Tosses from seasons past, Mr. Bernard and his wife Julie donated stuffed animals through Mark's "Bernie's Bears" promotion and his donation was matched by a contribution from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. All stuffed animals support Stateline charities this Holiday season.

All winter clothing donations benefit Miss Carly's Place in Rockford, a 501-c3 nonprofit organization supporting both individuals and families in need in the Rockford community. For more information on Miss Carly's Place and how to donate or volunteer, click here.

Since the team's inception, the IceHogs have generated over 44,000 stuffed animals through the event, all of which are donated to local organizations.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.