IceHogs Celebrate the Holidays with Season Ticket Holders with #12DaysofIceHogsSweaters Game Jersey Giveaway

This Holiday season, the Rockford IceHogs wish to celebrate with 2020-21 Season Ticket Holders with an exclusive game-issued jersey giveaway, the #12DaysofIceHogsSweaters Giveaway presented by BMO Harris Bank.

From Dec. 15-26, a dozen lucky IceHogs Season Ticket Holders will be announced winners of exclusive game-issued IceHogs jerseys created for players during the 2019-20 season including Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nicolas Beaudin, 2019-20 team captain Tyler Sikura, Blackhawks prospect Chad Krys and more! Winners will be announced on the IceHogs' social media channels and online at IceHogs.com. All winners will also be contacted directly by the IceHogs via email with curbside pick-up instructions at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Since the IceHogs did not celebrate their annual jersey-off-the-back promotion with season ticket holders last season, the team is excited to partner with BMO Harris Bank to provide a special Holiday gift to those who signed up for the 2020-21 campaign. Thank you for your incredible support!

Interested in becoming an IceHogs Season Ticket Holder? Find out about all the great benefits and promotions, like free parking, payment plans, buddy passes, early arena entry, merchandise discounts and more at IceHogs.com or by contacting IceHogs@IceHogs.com!

#12DaysofIceHogsSweaters Giveaway Schedule (subject to change, check often):

Dec. 15: Ian McCoshen

Dec. 16: Tyler Sikura

Dec. 17: John Quenneville

Dec. 18: Chad Krys

Dec. 19: Joseph Cramarossa

Dec. 20: Nathan Noel

Dec. 21: Jacob Nilsson

Dec. 22: Alexandre Fortin

Dec. 23: Ben Youds

Dec. 24: Josh Winquist

Dec. 25: Joni Tuulola

Dec. 26: Nicolas Beaudin

Looking for other IceHogs Holiday gifts? Fans can always shop the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com. The online store is fully stocked with numerous IceHogs-branded novelty items and includes an expanded inventory featuring your favorite IceHogs jerseys, clothing, outerwear, hats, youth items, novelties and gift certificates.

