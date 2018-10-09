IceHogs at Wolves to be Televised on NHL Network
October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, today announced that their road game at the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Nov. 25 will be broadcast on NHL Network.
Puck drop is 3 p.m. for the third Illinois Lottery Cup Series matchup of the 2018-19 season between the IceHogs and Wolves at the Allstate Arena on Nov. 25. Last year, the series between Rockford and Chicago came down to the final meeting of the regular season, when the Wolves rallied to defeat the IceHogs in back-to-back games on April 13 and 14.
Rockford and Chicago then met in the opening round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, with the IceHogs completing a three-game sweep of the Wolves in the longest game in team history during a four-hour and 59-minute marathon Game 3.
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 13 vs. Texas Stars | 6 p.m.
The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com to purchase tickets.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
