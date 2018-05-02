IceHogs Announce Broadcast Schedule for Central Division Finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced the broadcast schedule for the Central Division Finals of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs against the Manitoba Moose.

Each of the IceHogs' games during the Division Finals will be broadcast on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The full schedule for the series is listed below:

GAME BROADCAST DATE MATCHUP TIME

Game 1 Antenna TV, Online Friday, May 4 Rockford at Manitoba 7 p.m.

Game 2 Antenna TV, Online Saturday, May 5 Rockford at Manitoba 4 p.m.

Game 3 Antenna TV, Sportsfan 1330 AM, Online Wednesday, May 9 Manitoba at Rockford 7 p.m.

Game 4 Antenna TV, Sportsfan 1330 AM, Online Friday, May 11 Manitoba at Rockford 7 p.m.

Game 5* Antenna TV, Sportsfan 1330 AM, Online Saturday, May 12 Manitoba at Rockford 6 p.m.

Game 6* Antenna TV, Online Tuesday, May 15 Rockford at Manitoba 7 p.m.

Game 7* Antenna TV, Sportsfan 1330 AM, Online Wednesday, May 16 Rockford at Manitoba 7 p.m.

*If necessary

**23.2 Antenna TV is also available through Comcast Cable Channel 436, Charter Cable-193 and Mediacom 101.

Each TV broadcast will begin with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop.

In addition, an audio broadcast will also be available for Game 3, 4, 5 & 7 on Sportsfan Radio 1330. The IceHogs will also host the audio broadcast for every game on the team's Facebook page at facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, through the IceHogs mobile app, mixlr mobile app, sportsfan1330.com and IceHogs.com.

Fans can also stream the IceHogs playoff games through AHL Live (subscription required).

Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 9 vs. Manitoba Moose (Calder Cup Playoffs | Round 2, Game 3/Ticket D)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) of their second-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the /Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

