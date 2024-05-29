IceDogs Season Ticket Renewal Deadline May 31st

May 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Just a reminder for 2023/2024 season ticket holders that have not yet renewed their tickets:

Your season tickets will be on hold until May 31st, after that they will be released to the general public. Renew today to ensure you get your seats for the 2024-2025 season!

We are also running a season ticket holder draw for those who purchase season tickets between May 1st and May 31st!

Purchase your IceDogs season tickets today to be entered in a special draw with Beechwood Golf and Social House's new 9-and-dine special, along with an IceDogs bucket hat! The 9-and-dine special get you nine holes and food at he clubhouse for two as you overlook the golf course from the dining room or patio.

We are raffling off TWO 9-and-dine specials + IceDogs bucket hats for those who purchase between May 1st and May 31st.

See below for all the amazing perks you will receive when being an IceDogs season ticket holder!

Also, please note the IceDogs office will be closed May 31st, however, the box office will be open from 10am-5pm.

Season tickets can be purchased through the Meridian Centre Box Office, call today at 905-684-0482 or email at [email protected]. The Meridian Centre box office is open 10am-5pm Monday to Friday.

