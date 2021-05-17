Ice Flyers Win 4th Title, Championship Celebration Tuesday

A group of Ice Flyers players were serenaded with cheers as they toted the championship trophy Sunday toward Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Less than 16 hours after winning the President's Cup championship in Macon, Georgia, the team returned home riding on adrenalin and euphoria, while honored by the Blue Wahoos.

"This is what's exciting," said team captain Garrett Milan, moments before throwing out the first pitch before the game. "These are the fun moments after a season when winning a championship. This is the fun stuff."

The Ice Flyers kept the party going, extending the one they started within seconds of a 4-1 victory Saturday against the Macon Mayhem to sweep the best-of-three series at the Macon Centreplex. They got back to Pensacola at 6 a.m. Sunday and regrouped for an encore celebration at the ballpark.

On Tuesday, the Ice Flyers will rejoin with their fans for an official celebration at the Pensacola Bay Center.

In a two weekend span, the Ice Flyers delivered their fourth Southern Professional Hockey League championship to Pensacola. The feat matches the Knoxville Ice Bears for the most titles in league history. It was the Ice Flyers' fourth President's Cup trophy in the past eight years.

The unique element about this one, of course, is that it happened during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The SPHL agreed to play a shortened season (42 games), beginning Dec. 30, and with only the five South Division teams competing.

The Ice Flyers endured two months without a home win, along with an assortment of injuries and goaltenders getting called up to the higher-lever ECHL.

But in the record books, it's a championship all the same.

"All of them you will never forget, but this is one that definitely rises to the top," said Blue Wahoos owner Greg Harris, who attended Sunday's celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium. "And it's because of everything we had to go through as a team, as an organization, as a league to be able to put on a season.

"And then we had to battle through a lot of adversity, lot of setbacks, roster changes, injuries. The staff stepped up and the players did amazing things in mid-season.

"It is unbelievably special."

Harris received a phone call from Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith during the Ice Flyers celebration late Saturday night, inviting the Ice Flyers players and staff to enjoy Sunday's game at the ballpark and get honored on the field.

A quick acceptance followed.

"I went back in and told the boys (players) and they were ecstatic about it," Harris said. "This is a pretty special thing to have the two pro teams in Pensacola work so closely together and truly respect each other.

"Because when it comes right down to it, we are all in this together. And right with the situation (COVID-19) it is not an easy process to put on games. So this is just great to be out here together."

The Ice Flyers championship surge began from improbable position. They had lost six of seven games between a stretch from April 2 to April 20 before peaking at the right time.

They won their three of their last four games to end the regular-season and never looked back, sweeping the semifinal series against second-place finisher Knoxville.

The Ice Flyers beat the Ice Bears in back-to-back home games to end their regular-season home schedule at the Bay Center, then won a pair in the playoff matchup. They started the playoffs as a third-place finisher.

"We knew we had a good enough team to win it right from day one, so once we got everyone healthy and got everyone in place, we just started to roll," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff.Â "It was a matter of getting that rhythm back. We knew we had team to do it.

"We believed in each other. The standings didn't matter."

One of the biggest factors was getting veteran winger Alec Hagaman back from a foot injury that sidelined him for nearly two months. Hagaman was a big presence in the playoffs, scoring three goals including two in the team's win Friday against Macon at the Bay Center.

Milan also battled injuries and returned to form in the playoffs. Goaltender Jake Kupsky became the mainstay stopper and got hot in the playoffs.

"We came out with some urgency and knew we could do it," said Milan, who won his. "We were firing on all cylinders in the playoffs. We were really confident. We got hot at the right time.

"Obviously in this league, you don't win a lot of games in the playoffs, but you need to win those close ones and that's what we did a good job of."

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Ice Flyers Celebration Party

WHEN: Tuesday, at 6:15 p.m.

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center

WHO: Entire team, coaches, front office staff.

ADMISSION: Free

FORMAT: The team will be available for a meet-and-greet at 6:15 p.m. Followed by and official ceremony in the Bay Center at 7:00 p.m.

ICE FLYERS PLAYOFF RUN

SPHL Semifinals

May 7 - Ice Flyers 5, Knoxville Ice Bears 2 (at Knoxville, Tenn.)

May 8 - Ice Flyers 4, Ice Bears 2 (at Pensacola Bay Center)

SPHL Finals

May 14 - Ice Flyers 4, Macon Mayhem 2 (at Bay Center)

May 15 - Ice Flyers 4, Mayhem 1 (at Macon, Ga.)

ICE FLYERS CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES HISTORY

2013 - Beat Huntsville Havoc (2 games to 1), Gary Graham head coach

2014 - Beat Columbus Cottonmouths 2-0, Rod Aldoff coach

2016 - Beat Peoria Riverman 3-0, Rod Aldoff coach

2021 - Beat Macon Mayhem 2-0, Rod Aldoff coach

Other

2012 - Lost 2-0 to Columbus Cottonmouths, Gary Graham head coach

