Ice Flyers Welcome Goalie Stephen Mundinger

October 3, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Goaltender Stephen Mundinger and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Mundinger played four seasons for NCAA University of Maine from 2016-2020, NCAA Long Island University during the 2020-21 season, and had stints with both the ECHL Maine Mariners and ECHL Jacksonville Icemen during the 2021-21 season.

The 6-foot-8-inches goalie from Smithtown, New York is excited to play in front of the fans at the Hangar.

"From everyone I have talked to everyone has nothing but amazing things to say about the city, organization and fans," said Mundinger. "Coach Graham has been a very successful coach for many years and looking forward to playing for him."

The Ice Flyers cap off training camp with an exhibition game against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. here in Pensacola. Tickets are only $5 and can be purchased at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

