Ice Flyers Virtual Sale on Facebook Live

Hey Ice Flyers fans! We're coming to you live on our official Facebook page on Thursday, August 27th at 7 p.m. Our page can be found at facebook.com/pcolaiceflyers.

You'll be able to buy merchandise at price points only available during the show, apparel and collectibles packages and exclusive fan experiences never before offered right from the comfort of your own home!

Visit iceflyers.commentsold.com to get registered now and be ready to go! Please view the graphic below for the extremely easy steps to register.

Here's how it works:

During the live show, we'll present an item, package or fan experience with a sku. For example, let's say it's an Ice Flyers t-shirt, the sku is 105, and the sizes available are small, medium, large and extra large. You want a large t-shirt. All you have to do is place a comment on the live show's post that says, "Sold 105 large." You'll follow the check out procedures and it's yours! It's that's simple!

So get comfy, grab your favorite beverage, then join us live for some amazing deals and Ice Flyers fun!

