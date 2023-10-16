Ice Flyers to Host Bulls this Saturday for Opening Night

October 16, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Pensacola Ice Flyers are set to get the organization's 15th SPHL season underway this weekend when they host the Birmingham Bulls in the team's 2023-24 Home Opener sponsored by Office Pride. Doors open at the Pensacola Bay Center at 6:00 p.m. CT with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m. CT.

"Ice Flyer Nation! We are back and so are you! We have spent six months building off of the incredible momentum we developed through last season with your help, and together we look to strive to even greater heights this upcoming season," said Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "The final countdown is on. We'll see you back at The Hangar this Saturday night!"

Tickets

Don't want to miss the exciting start of the Pensacola Ice Flyers' 2023-24 campaign? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Saturday by getting your tickets. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

Download the App

Download the Ice Flyers Official App ahead of the matchup on Saturday to play interactive games and win prizes during the game. One lucky fan to download the app and check into the game will win a team signed alternate jersey. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play today!

What's New?

It's a new season at the Hangar and we've made some changes! Most importantly, we've gone completely digital with our tickets. This was done to make entering the game easier than ever. Click here to see the step-by-step process of getting to your tickets.

Fans will now be able to purchase any raffle ticket at our raffle runways located above sections 105 and 120. A kiosk vendor will be able to assist you. Chuck-A-Pucks may also be purchased above sections 105 and 120 at vendor tables. Fan services is now the "Coke Concierge" above section 111. This is where you can learn more about ticket plans, ask questions and get help from our staff.

Our paid parking, merchandise stands, chuck-a-puck tables, and raffle runways are all cashless. This will help with lines and make transactions easier and faster.

Post Game

Meet the Ice Flyers team and skate with them after the game for the first post-game skate of the season.

Tickets are available for purchase online exclusively at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

Tickets are $12.00 for Adults/Children with their own skates and $15.00 for Adults/Children who need to rent skates.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 16, 2023

Ice Flyers to Host Bulls this Saturday for Opening Night - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.