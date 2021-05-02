Ice Flyers Take Season Finale from Havoc

May 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc dropped their season finale on Sunday night at home against Pensacola. The first period saw a total of four goals with the Havoc goals coming by way of Dalton Skelly and Mathieu Newcomb. Pensacola then found the back of the net in each of the last two periods to take a 4-2 victory. With Sunday night's victory, the Ice Flyers secured the three seed in the SPHL playoffs. After tonight's loss, Huntsville is confirmed as the four-seed.

The Havoc return to action on Thursday for game 1 of their semifinal matchup against Macon.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.