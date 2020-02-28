Ice Flyers Squeak Past Rivermen, 2-1

Peoria, IL - Peoria got an early power play goal from captain Alec Hagaman, but couldn't solve Pensacola's chase Perry the rest of the way, ultimately falling 2-1 Friday night in front of 4,499 fans in Carver Arena. The loss drops Peoria to 30-8-4 on the season as they sit in second place in the SPHL standings; one point behind the Fayetteville Marksmen. With the win, Pensacola improves to 21-10-11 and currently sit in the fifth spot in the standings.

The Rivermen jumped out to a quick lead in the opening frame while on the power play. With Pensacola defenseman Nathan Campbell sitting for cross checking, Mitch McPherson raced into the offensive zone with Alec Hagaman flanking him to the right. McPherson sent the puck net front where Hagaman chipped it into the back of the net past Ice Flyers goalie Chase Perry for the power play tally and 1-0 edge at 5:26 of the opening stanza.

Pensacola evened the score in the opening minutes of the middle period while the teams were skating four-on-four. Pensacola's Joseph Drapluk picked off the puck in the neutral zone and skated into the Ice Flyers offensive zone with Patrick Megannety for a two-on-one. Drapluk slid a pass across the slot to Megannety, who snapped the puck off the crossbar and into the back of the net past Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine to tie the game, 1-1 at 2:36 of the second period.

The Ice Flyers got the go-ahead goal and eventual game winner less than five minutes into the final frame. With the teams skating five aside, defenseman Jake Howie received a cross ice pass from Tommaso Bucci. Howie then snapped the puck from the top of the left circle and over the shoulder of Levine for the 2-1 lead and eventual final at 3:51 of the third period.

Eric Levine took the loss between the pipes for the Rivermen, stopping 26 of 28 shots faced. With the loss, Levine falls to 20-4-4 on the campaign. Perry earned the win in goal for the visitors, stopping 19 of 20 shots directed his way. Perry improves to 12-7-7 on the season.

NOTES: With the first period power play tally, the Rivermen snapped an 0/14 streak with the man advantage....Alec Hagaman snapped a 4-game pointless streak with his first period goal....Drew Doyon made his professional debut for Peoria.....The Rivermen return to action Saturday night as they rematch the Ice Flyers....Saturday's game is Turn Back the Clock Night with $8 upper bowl tickets and $10 select lower bowl seats....Puck drop for Saturday's game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST....The broadcast of the game can be heard, at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/ starting with the pre-game show, at 7:45 p.m. CST.

