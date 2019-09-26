Ice Flyers Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers announced today that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 season.

The team opens the season with a weekend homestand against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Oct. 18 and 19. Fans can now purchase tickets for individual games online at Ticketmaster.com or they can stop by the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For fans wanting to purchase tickets based on a specific theme night the Ice Flyers are hosting, they can visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com/2019-20-theme-nights to get the entire list for the season.

Group ticket options are available for all games with different packages for only group tickets, party decks, birthday parties and fundraising opportunities. Group leaders can call the Ice Flyers office at 850-466-3111 or visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com/grouptickets to register the group outing.

Season tickets will also be available to pick up near the end of next week. More information regarding the availability of the ticket books for season ticket holders will be released early next week.

