Ice Flyers Sign Forwards Sheehan and Sofo

August 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have signed forwards Brendan Sheehan and Joe Sofo for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Sheehan, the 6-foot-3-inch St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin-native spent the last four seasons with NCAA Division III Hamline University. In 65 games played, Sheehan netted 13 goals and tallied 16 assists.

Forward Brendan Sheehan

Sheehan comes to us from Hamline University and was a big part of their team. He's got good size and a good shot. If he can play his game and be heavy down in the corners and in front of the net and use his shot when he can then I think he can be an effective player in our league.

Head Coach Rod Aldoff

Sofo, the 5-foot-10-inch Sylvania, Ohio- native spent his last two seasons with NCAA Division I University of St. Thomas. In 27 games played, Sofo tallied 5 goals and 7 assists.

Forward Joe Sofo

He's a very well spoken of human being and another guy with a good shot who's played some good college hockey. For everybody, it's just coming in and adjusting to the pro game. If they can make that adjustment and develop their game as we go forward, guys like him can really develop and use their assets to help our team win.

Head Coach Rod Aldoff

