Ice Flyers Sign Forward Bethune to Roster

September 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that they have signed Jared Bethune to the 2021-22 roster.

"Rod contacted me mid-summer and I liked what he had to say about the team he's putting together, " stated Bethune. "Obviously, by playing the Ice Flyers a bunch last season, I got to see how he ran the team and it proved to be successful with them winning the league."

During the 2019-20 season, Bethune played for Queen's University where he played 27 games and produced 18 points consisting of nine goals and nine assists. Bethune then signed with the Macon Mayhem for the 2020-21 season where he played 27 games tallying nine points with five goals and four assists.

"Last year as a first-year pro I really focused on my ability to shut down top lines in the league. With a year under my belt, I'm feeling confident my power forward style will be able to produce a lot more and have success with the team."

"I expect the league to be very competitive this upcoming season. Last season was obviously a different year due to covid, adding the rest of the teams this year will be great for a lot of players to get to play a full pro season," explained Bethune.

