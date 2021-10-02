Ice Flyers Sign Familiar Netminder Ahead of Training Camp

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced the signing of goalie Christian Pavlas to the 2021-22 season roster.

"Christian is a very good goaltender. We actually signed him a couple years ago and he ended up getting a good contract in the pro league in Slovakia where he's played the past two years," explained head coach Rod Aldoff.Â

"He fits right in with our organization by being a good person, teammate, and a heck of a hockey player, so we're looking forward to having him and I think the fans will enjoy watching him as well."

The 6-foot 3-inch, Slovakian-native has had some solid performances while playing pro in Slovakia the past two seasons. In 45 games, he averaged a 3.11 goals against average with a .904 save percentage.

"When I got an offer to play in Pensacola, I was immediately in," said Pavlas," To play for a team with such a solid reputation and under Coach Rod's supervision would be an honor for me. I'm excited about the season and the contributions I can make for the team."

"This off season has been pretty tense for me. I devoted my time to developing my athletic skills by playing various sports and strength conditioning. I've seen improvements in my coordination, agility and balance."

Pavlas is joined by fellow FHL Carolina Thunderbirds, Yan Salak and Petr Panacek. Who he played with during the Thunderbirds' championship season in 2018-19.

"I'm happy with the possibility of playing with my past teammates. They are players I truly admire and I'm looking forward to seeing us on another race to a championship."

During his championship season in Carolina, he played in 37 games and had a very low goals against average with a 1.77 average and a .932 save percentage.

