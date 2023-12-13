Ice Flyers Set to Close out the Year with 3 Action-Packed Games

Pensacola, Fl - As 2023 wraps up, the Pensacola Ice Flyers are gearing up to close out the year with a bang. Fans are in for a treat as the team hosts not one, not two, but three action-packed games at the Hangar. Each game is paired with a unique theme night, adding an extra layer of excitement to the on-ice action.

First up is Peanuts Night on December 23. A nod to the beloved comic strip, attendees can expect to see their favorite characters come to life throughout the game. Whether you're a fan of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, or Lucy, this night promises to provide a heartwarming dose of nostalgia. The team will be wearing specialty Peanuts themed jerseys on the ice with replicas being available for purchase at the game. Santa will also be making a trip to the game, so be sure to stop by and make sure you're on the nice list!

Next in line is the Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by OWA Parks and Resorts on December 26. A fan favorite, this event gives young fans a chance to get their hands on a jersey of their own. It's a memorable way to bring the love of the game to the next generation of Ice Flyers supporters. The first 1,000 fans (12 & Under) in the arena will score big with this giveaway.

Finally, we have the Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. As a show of gratitude to the brave men and women serving in the armed forces, this night is dedicated to honoring their sacrifices. It's a fitting tribute to those who work tirelessly to protect our freedoms. Active or retired military personnel may purchase tickets that are 50% off at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

So mark your calendars and prepare for a thrilling close to 2023. With the Pensacola Ice Flyers, the action is always high, the energy is electric, and the memories are unforgettable.

Give The Gift of Hockey

Imagine the delight on your loved ones' faces when you gift them not just tickets, but an unforgettable experience. So, why wait? Give a gift that goes beyond the ordinary. It's not just about watching a game, it's about making cherished memories that will last a lifetime! Tickets are valid for any of our thrilling theme nights mentioned above, these packages can be bought until December 17th and include 4 ticket vouchers, 4 hats, an Ice Flyers ornament, and a 10% off Merchandise Coupon for the game that's attended.

Experience Unforgettable Holiday Fun with Group Tickets to a Pensacola Ice Flyers Game

Gather your friends, family, or co-workers and celebrate this holiday season with group tickets to a Pensacola Ice Flyers game. Not only will you save on ticket prices, but a group outing also offers a unique, memorable experience. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make the most of the holiday season. Group tickets create lasting memories and offer more than just a game - it's an experience! For more information, email Eric@iceflyers.com.

