Ice Flyers Re-Sign Forward Tyler German for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that the team has re-signed forward Tyler German for the 2026-27 season.

German returns to Pensacola after recording 28 points on 16 goals and 12 assists in 58 regular-season games during his first season with the Ice Flyers. The Canton, Michigan, native added 2 assists in three postseason appearances.

"We're excited to welcome Tyler German back to Pensacola," said Head Coach Jeremy Gates. "Tyler is a dependable player who competes every shift, plays the game the right way, and brings a strong work ethic that fits exactly what we're building. His familiarity with our organization and commitment to our standards make him an important piece as we continue to build a team that our fans are proud of."

A right-shot winger, German joined the Ice Flyers late in the 2024-25 season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Where he produced 39 points (14g, 25a) across 89 games. German reunites with former University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point teammate Andrew Poulias as part of the Ice Flyers' 2026-27 roster.

Known for his speed, physicality, scoring ability, German established himself as an important piece to the Pensacola lineup last season. He returns focused on contributing in every situation and helping the Ice Flyers compete for a championship.

"The Ice Flyers are a successful franchise with many championships," German said. "I want to do my best to help bring a championship back to the beach"

German began playing hockey at the age of five in Canton, Michigan, after his father introduced him and his older brother to the game. The two spent countless hours playing together on the same teams, competing in basement mini-stick battles and roller hockey games in their backyard, helping foster the passion and competitive spirit that shaped German's career.

The 2026-27 campaign will mark German's third season with the Ice Flyers.







SPHL Stories from July 24, 2026

Ice Flyers Re-Sign Forward Tyler German for 2026-27 Season - Pensacola Ice Flyers

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