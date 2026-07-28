Ice Flyers Re-Sign Defenseman Samson Mouland for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Samson Mouland for the 2026-27 season.

Mouland returns to Pensacola after appearing in 35 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign, recording one assist while bringing a physical presence to the Ice Flyers' blue line. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman also accumulated 44 penalty minutes, establishing himself as a reliable, hard-nosed defender.

"Samson is a player who competes hard and brings the type of intensity that fits our identity. He is willing to do what ever it takes for the team to win" said Head Coach Jeremy Gates. "We're looking forward to seeing him take another step forward in his game. He is a great person in our room and in this community. He is easy going and is adaptable to change. He has Ice Flyer qualities that are hard to find."

A right-shot defenseman from Hay River, Northwest Territories, Mouland joined the Ice Flyers during the 2025-26 season and quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff with his defensive reliability and willingness to play in difficult situations. His size, reach, and physical style made him a dependable presence in the defensive zone throughout the year.

Known for his toughness and team-first mentality, Mouland will look to build on his first season in Pensacola while continuing to provide leadership and stability on the blue line.

"I'm excited to be back in Pensacola, we have the best fans in the league" said Mouland. "I want to use my compete level, intensity, and speed to help bring a championship back to Pensacola."







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Ice Flyers Re-Sign Defenseman Samson Mouland for 2026-27 Season - Pensacola Ice Flyers

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