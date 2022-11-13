Ice Flyers Produce Complete Performance to Beat Fayetteville 6-1, End Losing Streak

The Ice Flyers had potential turn into performance and create a special night.

A night after exiting the Pensacola Bay Center frustrated by a fourth-consecutive loss, the Ice Flyers shined on specialty teams, got big saves from goaltender Christian Pavlas and mixed it up with their fists in a 6-1 victory Saturday against the Fayetteville Marksmen to split the weekend series.

"We cleaned up some things defensively and got some good goaltending. And so that's what this team can do," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff. "As I told (players), they can do that every day.

"They are good enough to do every day. Just super hard work and smart hockey."

In a weekend where the Ice Flyers honored the memory of beloved Dan Buccella, whose heartbreaking passing a week ago has touched the community, the team displayed a tenacity Saturday that Buccella would have loved.

Their power play team produced three goals. Another was scored shorthanded. Six different players put pucks in the net. When things got chippy, the Ice Flyers responded with fists.

It was all part of a game experience for a crowd of 4,132 that also enjoyed what seemed the largest, most competitive small dog races staged during festive intermissions. Once the Ice Flyers returned for the third period, they had already built a 5-1 lead, following four second-period goals.

"The effort has been tremendous all year," Aldoff said. "We have played some good hockey and just one shift or two shifts have been our problem. We got some big saves when we needed. Christian (Pavlas) played a tremendous game. And that's probably the biggest difference maker is we got the goaltending we should."

Pavlas made the first of several big saves with about eight minutes left in the first period. The Ice Flyers were then awarded their first power play of the game on a high-sticking penalty with 5:47 left. A minute later, Cory Dennis got his first goal of the season when he finished two quick exchanges from John DeRoche and Ivan Bondarenko, finishing the trio of passes with a one-timer into the net.

Early in the second period, a second power play happened, following a tripping penalty. Tommy Strang finished a textbook pass from Weiland Parrish and Ryan Orgel.

The Ice Flyers tacked on three more goals from Jake Witkowski, Malik Johnson and team captain Garrett Milan in the next 15 minutes. Witkowski finished a perfect pass from Dallas Comeau to make it look easy.

"I thought we had some nice goals off some nice passes,"Aldoff said. "We had three or four that were pretty darn nice goals off of heads up plays. That's what we are supposed to do."

After generating 53 shots in Friday's loss to Fayetteville, the Ice Flyers got their six goals Saturday amid just 28 shots on goal.

"I think (Friday) we played just as hard," Aldoff said. "We played 90-percent of that game pretty darn good, and just 10-percent (not well) beat us. So it's a good confidence builder for (Ice Flyers players).

"(Players) deserve it. They have been playing hard and they cleaned up the game pretty good for the most part. A couple little things we need to work on and take care of, but overall it was a good night."

GAME NOTABLES

- The Ice Flyers again came out in warmup wearing blue No. 47 jerseys in honor on Dan Bucella. Another honor occurred during the second period when a contingent of members of Buccella's family, including sibliings, relatives and friends were shown on the video screen and given a standing ovation.

- In the third period, Buccella's youngest son, 7-year-old Lucas, led the crowd in chants of "Let's Go Flyers" in a poignant moment.

- There were so many contestants in the small dog races that three heats were held at first intermission, then a consolation final was held at second intermission with the winning pup advancing to the finals which followed.

- The Ice Flyers had their both weekend games televised on YurView TV, which is part of the Cox Communications cable or streaming network.

- A "Celebration of Life" will occur Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Bay Center in memory of Buccella. The doors will open at 2 p.m. Those attending will be directed to specific areas to be seated. The family has asked in lieu of flowers or other gift donations, that contributions be made to a college fund established for Bucella's two sons.

- The Ice Flyers will be at home again next Saturday (Nov. 19) for a game against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

