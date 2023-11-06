Ice Flyers Prepare for Another 3-Game Weekend

The Ice Flyers are back in Pensacola after their road trips to Roanoke and Fayetteville this past weekend. The team split the series with the Rail Yard Dawgs, losing 3-5 on Friday and winning 4-1 on Saturday. The stop in Fayetteville on Sunday saw the team fall to the Marksmen 4-0.

The Ice Flyers are looking ahead to another 3-game weekend while sitting at .500 and 7th in the standings with 3 wins and 3 losses on the early season. On Thursday, the team will leave for their second matchup against the Birmingham Bulls (4-2-0-0) in Pelham, AL and return to Pensacola that night for Adult Jersey Giveaway on Friday and Blue Angels Night on Saturday in their first games against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Here's a look at the team's schedule for this week:

MONDAY - REST DAY

TUESDAY - TRAINING

WEDNESDAY - TRAINING

THURSDAY - TRAVEL

Ice Flyers at Birmingham at 7:05 p.m. CT.

The Birmingham Bulls swept the Huntsville Havoc this past weekend and are looking to continue their winning streak agains the Ice Flyers. The last matchup between the two teams was on Opening Night in Pensacola, where the Ice Flyers won 7-5 in front of a packed Hangar.

Fans can tune into the away game on FloHockey!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 - ADULT JERSEY GIVEAWAY NIGHT

Knoxville vs. Ice Flyers at 7:05 p.m. CT

For the first time in team history, the Ice Flyers will be giving away adult jerseys to the first 1,000 fans in attendance! Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and jerseys will be given away at each of the gates entering the arena. Join in on the fun and help welcome the guys back to the Hangar after spending four games out of town.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 - BLUE ANGELS NIGHT

Knoxville vs. Ice Flyers at 7:05 p.m. CT

Join the Ice Flyers in honoring our nation's finest on Veteran's Day for the team's Inaugural Blue Angels Night. Military personnel, active or retired, can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

During Blue Angels Night, the Ice Flyers players will pay tribute to the flight demonstration team by wearing officially licensed game jerseys, hockey pant covers, and game socks that replicate the look of a Blue Angels flight suit. These special uniforms will feature the iconic Blue Angels shield and script logos, and the player numbers on the back will be designed in the style of the numbers on the tail of each Blue Angel F/A-18 Super Hornet. The uniforms will be proudly made in the U.S.A. by OT Sports in Burlington, N.C.

Tickets may be purchased online on ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

