Ice Flyers Opener Attracts 6,000-Plus Fans, But Huntsville Havoc Exit with Victory

October 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Ice Flyers knew their season-opener Saturday night would provide a gauge, facing a veteran team that reached the league's championship series a year ago.

The results were mixed.

Amid the positive elements with a group of rookie players, the Ice Flyers couldn't answer the Huntsville Havoc's second period lead and wound up in a 4-1 loss, before a crowd of 6,032 for the season debut at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The crowd and the energy were among the best for an opening night in franchise history. Included in the crowd was former Ice Flyers great Adam Pawlick, one of the franchise greatest players, who began a new element with a drum beat before the game.

"It was a great showing from our fan base again," said Ice Flyers coach Gary Graham. "What an environment for our guys to see. We obviously know the elephant in the room... we have a lot of new players this year and I think that was a great example of what this town is and how exciting it is to be an Ice Flyer and play here.

"I thought everything was great on that side of things. I loved our first period. I thought with only having a couple days with practice for a lot of these guys, I thought we came together pretty quickly.

"What I didn't like, we had two wide open, back-door goals in the first period that should have been goals. A two on one in the second period and we don't get a shot off. We started trying to get too cute with the puck and we talked about this last year. We are not going to put up with that this year. We have to be a team that constantly shoots and gets to the net."

The game's defining moment occurred seconds after the Ice Flyers had killed off a penalty. As Troy Button exited the penalty box, the Havoc's Jack Jaunich skated into the Ice Flyers zone and got a wrist shot through traffic above the faceoff circles that found the net.

That goal with 15:05 left, "I think someone must have skated in front of (Ice Flyers goaltender Kevin Resop) and that definitely let the air out of the sails a little bit."

With four minutes remaining, his team trailing 3-1, Graham pulled Resop for an extra attacker. The Ice Flyers got some chances, but eventually the Havoc got a goal on an empty net with 1:12 remaining.

The Ice Flyers will have this week to practice and refocus for back-to-back games next week at Huntsville, then back home against Birmingham. The Havoc beat Birmingham in overtime 5-4 on Friday night.

Graham said he was encouraged by most of what he saw Saturday and will continue to get some things worked on during this week of practice.

Here's a few elements about the game.

FIRST PERIOD

The game's first two goals occurred just 21 seconds apart. The Havoc scored first when Jaunich gathered a rebound in front of the net, moved right and flicked the puck over a sprawling Resop with 13:35 left.

Soon after the ensuing faceoff, Tyler Adams scored his first pro goal on a rebound to tie the game.

And then, the fans were energized by a terrific fight between the Ice Flyers' newcomer Kolby Johnson and Huntsville's Dominick Procopio. Both landed haymakers, but Johnson landed more and eventually knocked Procopio to the ice with a punch and then got the crowd going even louder.

With 6:14 left, Ice Flyers newcomer Natan Vertes wristed a shot that seemed a sure goal, until Havoc goaltender Brian Wilson made the save of the game with his glove to thwart Vertes. Another newcomer Greg Smith also was turned away by Wilson on a point blank shot with 2:22 left.

Wilson finished the game with 32 saves.

SECOND PERIOD

Huntsville scored the only goal of the period on a rebound shot by Doug Elgstam with 8:13 remaining. The two-on-one opportunity the Ice Flyers had that Graham reference happened less than a minute later, but ended without a shot.

The period had only one penalty.

THIRD PERIOD

The Ice Flyers Cameron Cook nearly scored a shorthanded goal when he got a breakaway less than three minutes into the period. But again, Wilson turned away his backhand shot and Huntsville then responded with its third goal

GAME NOTABLES

The first 1,500 fans received an Ice Flyers magnet schedule, courtesy of Florida Blue, the game's presenting sponsor.

A market leader for Florida Blue participated in the ceremonial puck drop.

Military veteran Will Pohlman was honored as the Center Ice Hero, presented by PenAir Credit Union.

The Ice Flyers honored their former service dog-in-training, Ranger, who is now the best pup friend of a young special needs boy. He was there with his parents and Ranger, part of the partnership the Ice Flyers have with Canine Companions.

Adam Pawlick led the Ice Flyers to two SPHL championship and was the league's top scorer during 10 years ago during that season. He returned to begin a new tradition the Ice Flyers have started with a drum beat to begin the game.

NEXT PUCK DROP

WHO: Ice Flyers at Huntsville Havoc

WHEN: Friday (Oct 25), 7 p.m.

WHERE: Propst Arena, Huntsville, Ala.

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: www.thesphl.com

LIVESTREAM: www.flohockey.com (subscription required).

NEXT HOME ICE: Saturday (Oct. 26) vs. Birmingham Bulls

PROMOTION: Small Dog Race Night presented by WolfGang (fans attending Oct. 26 can register their small dogs to race on the ice between the first and second intermissions.

