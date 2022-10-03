Ice Flyers Kick-Off New Charity of the Month Initiative with Making Strides against Breast Cancer of Pensacola: Pensacola Ice Flyers

October 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to introduce their new Charity of Month Initiative with the start of October. Each month, the Ice Flyers organization will raise awareness and funds for local non-profit charities on the Gulf Coast.

"Giving back to the community is an important part of our organization," said Director of Marketing Brenden Arney. "With our new Charity of the Month Initiative, we're able to utilize our games and social platforms to help bring further awareness to multiple organizations."

The Ice Flyers will be partnering with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Pensacola all of October. The Making Strides movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

Fans can show their support by purchasing Ice Flyers shirts that are inspired by breast cancer awareness through the Ice Flyers online store. They can also participate in contests at three home games in October, donate through the Making Strides website, or attend the Making Strides walk on October 29.

Arney added, "Organizations like Making Strides are making a positive impact in our community and we as an organization strive to impact our community as well by helping raise money and awareness for our charity partners."

The team's Pink In The Rink Night will offer multiple opportunities to learn about the local Making Strides chapter and help support their cause. The sale of each breast cancer shirt goes to benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Pensacola and will only be sold throughout the month of October.

Learn more about Making Strides: https://icefly.co/3M2LOms

Purchase Ice Flyers Breast Cancer Shirts: https://icefly.co/3Ma8Wzx

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.