Ice Flyers Ink Two Forwards in Preparation of Camp

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced the signing of forwards Douglas Elgstam and Brandon Tucker ahead of training camp.

"Douglas is a good player. He had a good college career and is well spoken of," said head coach Rod Aldoff, "He has good skill level and good speed. I expect him to walk right in and contribute to our success."

"It's a good year for a lot of guys to jump into pro hockey and I think he'll benefit from a year like this. As he takes steps towards learning the pro game, I think he'll get better and better every day."

Elgstam, the 5-foot 11-inches Sweden-native, played all four of his collegiate seasons at NCAA Division III SUNY-Cortland. In 90 total games played, he tallied 55 points with 35 assists and 20 goals.

"I love the success this organization has had in the past and was inspired to join and be involved with such a good program," stated Elgstam.

"I see myself as more of a playmaker. I'd rather make a good move or pass than dump it in. I still loving scoring goals though. I'm looking forward to showing up with a smile on my face and always giving it my best."

"I'm excited to be back on the ice and playing in front of fans again. I've been skating all off season in preparation for the upcoming season."

Tucker, the 6-foot 2-inch forward, has spent the last two season playing for the FPHL Elmira Enforcers. In 67 games played, he produced 68 points with 36 assists and 32 goals. Tucker is no stranger to the SPHL. During the 2018-19 season, Tucker played 49 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts, producing 14 assists and five goals.

"Brandon obviously has great experience playing pro already. He's a good-sized guy, really strong and can skate," explained Aldoff, "He's got an unbelievable work ethic, too, so I'm looking for him to come in and continue to play like he knows how and to be a leader for us on the ice and off the ice. I think he'll be a big part of our team."

"Being a two-way player would best describe my game. I'm looking to bring energy on both ends of the ice and sticking to the little things that help win games," said Tucker.

"This season I'm looking forward to improving from my previous season. I feel like I've taken a big step forward every year and I want to continue that trend."

"To prepare for this season I've been in Arizona working out and skating with a good group of players. I worked a lot on mobility and making smooth movements with my body."

The Pensacola Ice Flyers will be hosting open training camp practices on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fans are to enter through the doors next to the box office and sit in sections 102 and 103.

