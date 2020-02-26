Ice Flyers Host Autism Awareness Night Benefitting Autism Pensacola

February 26, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - ï»¿The Pensacola Ice Flyers have created a night to benefit the local non-profit organization, Autism Pensacola, Inc. in which the team will donate 100 percent of the gross authentic game-worn jersey proceeds and one dollar for every ticket during Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, March 7.

This is the Ice Flyers inaugural Non-Profit Initiative Night where the team will rally the Pensacola community to benefit a local non-profit each season.

"I'm very excited to be hosting this night to benefit a great cause like Autism and benefitting a local non-profit in our community in Autism Pensacola," Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris stated. "It's been a labor of love for me and my staff. We want to greatly impact our community and our eyes are set on utilizing our platform to help the staff, board and volunteers of Autism Pensacola continue their amazing work and impact with those on the Autism spectrum in northwest Florida."

"We are very excited about Autism Awareness Night with the Ice Flyers, and beyond grateful for the generosity that this team has shown us," Autism Pensacola president and CEO, Cate Merrill added. "Greg is passionate about giving back to our community and has provided us with a unique opportunity to share our mission and increase awareness to a large audience within an exciting venue."

The Ice Flyers will wear Autism-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Every year, their Non-Profit Initiative Night concept will have autographed jerseys of former Ice Flyers and local pro athletes, local media, board members and staff of the beneficiary and community leaders with 100 percent of the gross proceeds going to the benefitting organization as well.

This season, former Ice Flyers involved include two-time SPHL champions Adam Pawlick and Ross MacKinnon, as well as three-time SPHL champion Steve Bergin. Fans will also be able to bid on jerseys of former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Derricks Brooks as well as former NFL guard with the Packers, Bears and Dolphins, Super Bowl Champion and four-time Pro Bowler, Josh Sitton.

Local media members include WEAR 3 ABC Sports Director Dan Shugart, and News Anchors Bob Solarski and Sue Straughn. Cat Country Personalities Big Moose and Brent Lane have also joined this special night.

Troy Rafferty of Levin Papantonio and long-time supporter of the Ice Flyers also will have a jersey up for auction. Cate Merrill, president and CEO of Autism Pensacola, along with Autism Pensacola board member and former Member of the Florida House of Representatives from the 3rd district, Buzz Ritchie and fellow board member Joe Webb will also have jerseys.

These jerseys are available online for bids. Fans can go to PensacolaIceFlyers.com to find out more info on where to place their bids.

Harris will be donating $1 for every ticket at that game and will continue to do so for subsequent Non-Profit Initiative Nights. Local vendors are also coming together for which the team will host a special raffle at the Autism Pensacola concourse table at the game with 100 percent of the gross raffle proceeds going to the organization.

Fans can purchase group tickets through the Ice Flyers office. Single game tickets are available at the Bay Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

