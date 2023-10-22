Ice Flyers Hit the Road and Return on Saturday for Small Dog Fright Night

The Pensacola Ice Flyers are in search of extending their early season success this Friday, October 27 when they face the Huntsville Havoc in their first road game of the campaign after grabbing their first victory of the season in their opener. Both teams will then make their way back to the Pensacola Bay Center for a rematch on Saturday, October 28 for Small Dog Fright Night Sponsored by Olive Branch Pet Hospital.

Here's a look at the team's schedule for this week:

MONDAY - TRAINING

TUESDAY - TRAINING

WEDNESDAY - TRAINING

THURSDAY - TRAINING

FRIDAY - TRAVEL TO HUNTSVILLE

Friday, October 27 - Ice Flyers vs. Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Ice Flyers will face the Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season at Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT. This will be the first of 8 matchups against the Havoc.

The Ice Flyers will be going into this game with the aforementioned win under their belt while the Havoc will come into the game with 2 wins on the early season.

Fans can tune into the live stream of the game on FloSports.

Saturday, October 28 - Small Dog Fright Night Sponsored By Olive Branch Pet Hospital | Doors Open at 6:00 P.M. Puck Drops at 7:05 P.M.

It's Small Dog Race Night but with a Halloween Twist! Come dressed up in your costume to join in on the fun. Four legged contestants will be taking to the ice in their scariest (or cutest) costumes during the intermissions to race for the gold. Fans can still enter their pups for the races HERE until doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets online or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

