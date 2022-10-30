Ice Flyers Hard Effort Brings Treats, Win against Havoc on Halloween-Theme Night

On their Halloween-theme night, the Ice Flyers became The Avengers.

The Ice Flyers took leads four times, had five different players score goals, played physical and produced a 5-3 win against the Huntsville Havoc before an festive crowd of 3.759 at the Pensacola Bay Center - many of whom were attired in costumes in the stands.

In doing so, the Ice Flyers handed the Havoc their first loss of the season and reversed an outcome on the season-opening night a week ago. The Havoc won nine of the teams' 10 meetings a year ago

While it's a new season, mostly different players, the way this game unfolded had Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff in a praiseworthy mood.

"It was nice to put a good performance on," Aldoff said. "The team played a tremendous game. There were not any lulls in the game at all. A couple mistakes, but they were honest mistakes."

The Ice Flyers quickly set a tone Saturday.

Malik Johnson scored less than three minutes into the first period on an assist from Weiland Parrish, who had three assists on the night.

After Huntsville tied the game seven minutes later and the score stayed 1-1 at first intermission, the Ice Flyers quickly generated excitement again.

Griff Jeszka scored on a power play goal less than two minutes into the second period. The Havoc answered five minutes later. The Ice Flyers followed with a 3-2 lead on a goal by Kolten Olynek, before Huntsville answered with a goal just 45 seconds before second intermission.

"It was a great game, exciting game, a battle back and forth with a lot of speed out there," Aldoff said. "I thought we pounced on them pretty good overall and kept our foot on the gas. It was a great game for the guys and they got rewarded."

Early in the third period, the Havoc's Cole Reginato was called for roughing on Johnson, following a play when Johnson leveled a Havoc player. By not being the aggressor in this situation, Reginato was the one to sit in the penalty box, along with Bryce Ferrell, who was handed a 10-minute misconduct.

"(Johnson) stayed disciplined. You can still be tough and be disciplined," Aldoff said. "You can still be a hard team and be disciplined so I thought

Just 17 seconds into the power play, Parrish slid a pass on a rush inside the blue line to the blade of Jan Salak's stick and he buried the shot in to the upper corner of the net.

"It was right off the rush. (Parrish) chipped it to himself, got the puck back and made a nice hitch play over and great shot by Jan," Aldoff said. "It was quick, smart hockey. Jan is a great shooter."

Garrett Milan made it a two-goal game with 4:23 remaining when Parrish fed him a perfect pass near the goal crease area and Milan slid it past Huntsville goaltender Mike Robinson. It was one of 45 shots on goal the Ice Flyers generated in this game.

"(Parrish) was patient with the puck and made a heck of pass right on the tape to Jan's stick, back door play and great shot," Aldoff said. We had some key goals and some great plays."

The Havoc pulled their goaltender with two minutes remaining, but could not get a good scoring opportunity.

"Outside a couple things, we played a darn good hockey game," Aldoff said. "Those are the kind of games you see in January and February with that kind of execution. Lot of good hockey.

"Very proud of way they played... and effort was tremendous."

The Ice Flyers will now hit the road for the first time, playing a third time against Huntsville, the continuing on for two games against the Evansville (Ind.) Thunderbirds.

"I think it's good to get on the road, especially early in the year," Aldoff said. "You are tight and close traveling. If we can manage the game as well as we did tonight., we will have some fun on the road be smiling."

