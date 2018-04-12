Ice Flyers Fall 6-2 in Game 1 against Ice Bears

April 12, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





PENSACOLA, FL. - The #3 seed Ice Flyers fell to the #5 seed Ice Bears 6-2 for Game 1 of Round 1 after selecting them in the SPHL Challenge Round. The Ice Flyers goals were scored by Tim Boyle and Liam Kerins. Evan Neugold and Danny Cesarz scored for the Ice Bears, with Marcus Ortiz and Josh Erickson scoring twice.

Tim Boyle started off the game with a goal at 1:31, with assists from Kyle Campbell and Ken Neil. At 13:51, Marcus Ortiz tied it up for the Ice Bears on a power play. He was assisted by Evan Neugold and Lawrence Cornellier. Knoxville and Pensacola were tied at 15 shots on goal for the period.

The Ice Bears pushed ahead of the Ice Flyers at 6:01 in the second with a Josh Erickson goal, assisted by David Brancik and Gehrett Sargis. 55 seconds later, Evan Neugold scored an unassisted goal. Liam Kerins put the Ice Flyers within one at 14:47. He was assisted by David Mazurek and Kyle Haines. The Ice Flyers outshot the Ice Bears 15-6.

Knoxville dominated the third with three goals. Marcus Ortiz got his second of the night at 8:04, with assists from Alex Adams and David Brancik. 30 seconds later, Josh Erickson also got his second of the night on a power play goal that was assisted by Michael Chen and Eliot Grauer. At 17:52 Danny Cesarz on a pass from Stefan Brucato scored on the Ice Flyers' empty net to make it 6-2 Ice Bears. Pensacola and Knoxville tied in shots on goal once again at 10.

Notes:

The second game will be played in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. CST. If a Game 3 is forced to break a tie in the best-of-three series, it will be considered a home game for Pensacola. However, with the Pensacola Bay Center having already been booked for the weekend, the game will take place at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama on Sunday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Don't forget to use your App Reward points by May 11!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.