Ice Flyers Continue Charitable Commitment with "Connecting the Pieces Gala"

(Pensacola, FL) - The Ice Flyers regular season has unfortunately come to an end, but the charitable commitment that the organization has made to the community carries on with the Connecting the Pieces Gala benefitting Autism Pensacola on Thursday, April 27.

The Connecting the Pieces Gala serves as the major fundraiser for Autism Pensacola's resources, programs, and services. Autism Pensacola brings awareness and advocacy to the surrounding Gulf Coast service area and serves hundreds of children, individuals, and families with autism. Continuing to be the premiere source of solace for those affected by autism, taking their hands and leading them through their individual journeys.

The Ice Flyers' partnership with Autism Pensacola began in 2019 with the team's first charity awareness night where the organization raised over $25,000 for Autism Pensacola in just one night. Since then, the Ice Flyers have raised and donated over $60,000 to Autism Pensacola through awareness events and sponsored events like the Connecting the Pieces Gala.

Autism Pensacola is a tremendous asset to our community. Early diagnosis and readily available resources can make an incredible change of course for those on the autism spectrum and for the families. Autism Pensacola aids in their needs, and it truly has become an organization that I love and support. I'm honored to be a part of the gala and to be able to utilize our platforms to further Autism Pensacola's mission.

Owner, Greg Harris

The event will be held at the Sanders Beach Community Center with cocktails beginning at 5:30pm and the main event starting at 6:00pm. Interested fans and partners of can purchase tickets here: https://form.jotform.com/230574029781156

