Ice Flyers Announced Protected List for 2021-22 Season

Pensacola, FL -Â After navigating through the shortened 2020-21 season and coming out on top as the 2021 SPHL Champions, the Ice Flyers are now looking ahead to the 2021-22 season and have submitted their 13-man protected list to the league office.

The following players have been added to the Ice Flyers protected list:

Forwards: Garrett Milan, Ben Freeman, Jake Wahlin, Eddie Matsushima, Frederic Letourneau, Zach Walker, Brennan Blaszczak

Defensemen: Clark Kuster, Christian Hausinger, Duggie Lagrone, Chris McKay, Cam Bakker

Goalie: Jake Kupsky

Players placed on a protected list have their SPHL playing rights attached to the respective team. Each team is allowed to protect 13 players who were under contract at the end of the 2020-21 season per the SPHL rules.

Players that are protected are unable to be signed by any other SPHL teams, while players who are not protected nor drafted cannot be signed to their previous team until August 1. This does not prevent players from playing affiliated hockey, going overseas, or retiring.

Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris is hosting the SPHL Board of Governors meetings on Pensacola Beach next week when they will discuss this past season and make decisions that will lay the groundwork for the upcoming season. The 2021-22 season is expected to start in mid-October and will be back to a 56-game schedule, 28 at home and 28 on the road.

At this current time, the Ice Flyers plan to be back to full capacity in the Pensacola Bay Center.

Fans can become and Ice Flyers Wingman by signing up for 2021-22 season tickets that are available now by visiting www.pensacolaiceflyers.com. Season ticket holders must renew their tickets by July 1 to reserve their preferred seating.

