Ice Flyers Announce Theme Night Changes

December 18, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers announced today a change in the theme night schedule. The themes scheduled for January 12 and January 19 have been swapped.

The home game on January 12, 2024 will now be Hockey Night in Pensacola, a night celebrating the great sport of hockey. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite NHL team gear as they cheer on their local team. Fans will also get to watch the next generation of hockey stars from the Jr. Ice Flyers in action during the first intermission.

The home game on January 19,2024 will now be Batman Night. Help the Ice Flyers defend Gotham against the Rail Yard Dawgs with a night featuring Batman themed experiences, games, and specialty jerseys celebrating the iconic superhero.

If you purchased tickets for either night and would like to transfer your tickets to the new dates, please fill out a form below. Tickets may also be exchanged at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 18, 2023

Ice Flyers Announce Theme Night Changes - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.