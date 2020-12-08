Ice Flyers Announce Single Game Tickets Going on Sale

December 8, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers professional hockey team have announced single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.

The Ice Flyers are one of five teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League that were able to proceed forward in the upcoming season. The home opener, which is themed Pensacola Strong Night, is Wednesday, Dec. 30. Fans can see the full list of theme nights and home dates at PensacolaIceFlyers.com.

"I am extremely happy that we are able to provide live entertainment in a safe manner for our community, and to provide a small step to forward for the people and businesses on the panhandle," Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris stated. "Our organization, the SPHL and the Pensacola Bay Center have worked extremely hard to make this season happen."

The team has been approved to have limited capacity in the Bay Center. Due to capacity restrictions, a significantly reduced amount of single game ticket will be available each home game, therefore fans are encouraged to purchase the tickets early to the games they are wanting to attend. Other protocols will be released at a later date.

Seating pods consisting of one seat up to six seats are spread out across both the lower seating bowl and the upper seating bowl. Fans will have to purchase all the seats in the desired pod. For example, if a group of three fans want to purchase tickets, they will need to buy all three seats in one transaction, and they will not be able to purchase three seats within a pod that consists of four seats. In that case, they will have to purchase all four seats.

Harris continued, "We have all been through a lot this year. And we all need to come together and follow the protocols to continue to provide our whole community, your community, with a sign of normalcy. We all need it."

Dec. 30 will also be the debut of the Samsung video scoreboard and video walls that have been recently installed. "Our fans will have a game experience they have never been a part of before here in Pensacola. We have some great content that we know our fans will thoroughly enjoy and will want them to keep coming back more often, which in turn is great for our organization, our building and our downtown businesses."

In speaking about the ripple effects events have on the surrounding areas, Harris added, "If you come to a game, consider helping a nearby business downtown as well with your patronage. The combination of the pandemic and the hurricane has had so many negative impacts that it is hard to keep track. They need your help, too."

Single game tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Season tickets are still available in multiple packages. More information about season tickets is available on the Ice Flyers' website.

