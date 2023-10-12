Ice Flyers Announce Launch of Ice Flyers Foundation

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Ice Flyers organization and owner Greg Harris are proud to announce the establishment of the Ice Flyers Foundation, a new initiative aimed at supporting and promoting community-driven projects and initiatives within the Pensacola community.

The Ice Flyers Foundation will serve as a platform to foster positive change and make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and groups associated with the Ice Flyers. The foundation aims to inspire by example and to further the Ice Flyers impact in the community.

"We are thrilled to launch the Ice Flyers Foundation and extend our commitment to the community beyond the ice," said Harris. "This foundation represents our dedication to giving back and creating opportunities for everyone in the Pensacola area to thrive."

As part of its mission, the Ice Flyers Foundation will focus on various areas, including child advocacy, cancer research, military support, health and wellness, and community enrichment. By supporting programs and initiatives in these areas, the foundation aims to further enhance the overall well-being and quality of life within the Pensacola community.

The Ice Flyers Foundation will work closely with community partners, local organizations, and stakeholders to identify and support projects aligned with its mission. Funding for the foundation will come from various sources, including events at all Ice Flyers home games, donations, fundraising opportunities, and corporate sponsorships.

Harris added, "There are so many incredible local non-profit organizations and causes here that help make our community better and stronger. It's part of what makes Pensacola as significant as it is today. I want every fan to know that when they walk through the doors at the Bay Center for an Ice Flyers game, they are not simply attending to watch a hockey game, they are assisting the impact in our community, and we could not be prouder to provide our fans that opportunity."

The Ice Flyers season opener is Saturday, Oct. 21 with tickets on sale now at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. Season ticket and group ticket information can be found by downloading the Ice Flyers official mobile app or visiting iceflyers.com.

