Ice Flyers Announce 2020-21 Season Ticket Orders and Renewals

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Pensacola Ice Flyers fans can begin placing orders for 2020-21 season tickets or renew for the upcoming season at the home game this Friday, Feb. 14. The Ice Flyers are pleased to inform their fans that for the ninth straight season season ticket prices will remain the same.

The same payment options are available as in past years with the option to pay in full, or make two, five or ten equal monthly payments. A $50 deposit per seat, due at the time of submitting the completed contract, is required to reserve seats for those who choose any payment plan. Cash and check payments will be accepted for deposits and pay in full payments, however only credit and debit card payments are allowed for payment plans. Current season ticket holders can guarantee their same seats by paying a minimum of the $50-per-seat deposit by July 1. As a perk for all accounts paid in full by July 15, 2020, season ticket holders will receive a specially designed, season ticket holder jersey.

Season ticket contracts can be filled out at any of the remaining home games this season beginning with Date Night this Friday at Fan Services, which is located behind Section 107. There will also be contracts in the VIP room for fans to fill out and turn in at Fan Services. Fans can also stop by the Ice Flyers' office located at the southeast corner of the Pensacola Bay Center during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, and until 12 p.m. on game days) to fill out a contract.

For more information regarding season tickets, visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com.

