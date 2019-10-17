Ice Flyers Announce 2019-20 Opening Night Roster

October 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. (Oct. 16, 2019) -Â The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Head Coach Rod Aldoff have announced their 19-man roster to open the 2019-20 season this Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The roster consists of seven players who have played for the organization. Garrett Milan, Ryan Marcuz, Brett D'Andrea, Jesse Kessler and Tanner Froese have all returned, along with two stand-out rookies, Eddie Matsushima and Joe Drapluk, who finished the year with the team in the spring after their senior season in college. It also includes forward Patrick Megannety, who returns to the Ice Flyers after playing in the ECHL for the last couple seasons.

There are 11 players new to the Ice Flyers, but not all are new to the pro ranks. Forward Blake Young, defensemen Craig Cescon and Cam Bakker come to the team with pro experience. The roster is also comprised of 11 Americans and eight Canadians, that make up the 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies on the opening night roster.

The Ice Flyers opening weekend is this Friday, Oct. 18 and this Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Group tickets are available through the Ice Flyers office, while single game tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Bay Center Box Office.

FORWARDS:

#10Â Â Â Â Â Â Garrett Milan

#20Â Â Â Â Â Â Joe Drapluk

#26Â Â Â Â Â Â Michael Ederer

#17Â Â Â Â Â Â Blake Young

#9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ryan Marcuz

#24Â Â Â Â Â Â Eddie Matsushima

#19Â Â Â Â Â Â Brett D'Andrea

#74Â Â Â Â Â Â Tammaso Bucci

#11Â Â Â Â Â Â Patrick Megannety

#16Â Â Â Â Â Â Tanner Froese

#12Â Â Â Â Â Â Roman Uchyn

DEFENSEMEN:

#32Â Â Â Â Â Â Craig Cescon

#44Â Â Â Â Â Â Cam Bakker

#27Â Â Â Â Â Â Jesse Kessler

#55Â Â Â Â Â Â Meirs Moore

#4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tyler Andrews

#2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Kyle Froese

GOALIES:

#35Â Â Â Â Â Â Chase Perry

#1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Jake Kupsky

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.