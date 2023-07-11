Ice Flyers Announce 15th Anniversary Celebration

July 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are preparing a campaign to celebrate their 15th anniversary, launching a logo to mark the occasion and releasing details about the milestone. The official 15th anniversary commemorates the first season the Ice Flyers took to the ice in 2009.

"To witness first hand the progress, success and history the Ice Flyers have developed has been a remarkable experience," Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris stated. "What's even better is to be creating this history with our fans, corporate sponsors and our community partners. They are so incredibly loyal and have helped create an atmosphere of which our players love to be a part of, but also one that other teams find difficult to play in front of. The community support is so greatly appreciated and I cannot thank everyone enough for being a part of this amazing journey for 15 years and for many more years ahead."

The Ice Flyers began playing hockey at the Pensacola Bay Center in the 2009-10 season as a member team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Since then, the Ice Flyers have grown to become one of the premier teams in the league with four championships, which is tied for the most in the SPHL, record attendance numbers, an in-game production and fan experience that is one of the best in minor pro hockey, and a significant community impact.

Two home game nights will be solely dedicated to the team's history on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 during the team's annual $5 Weekend, giving fans old and new a chance to celebrate and learn about the rich history of the Ice Flyers.

More information will be released at a later date.

Season Tickets

Getting Ice Flyers season tickets is easy and offers incredible value, flexibility, and fun for our members. Earn your wings, Become an Ice Flyers Wingman today! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.