Ice Flyers Announce 10th Anniversary Celebration, Unveil Logo

October 3, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - The 2018-19 season marks the 10th anniversary for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, and along with the celebration they have unveiled their commemorative logo.

In 2009, the Ice Flyers entered the Southern Professional Hockey League and continued the long-standing tradition of professional hockey in Pensacola. Hockey is the longest running pro sport in Pensacola dating back to the Ice Pilots who began in 1996. During the final regular season homestand which is March 22 and 23, 2019, the Ice Flyers will celebrate with a 10th Anniversary Weekend. The team will wear special anniversary jerseys with the logo on the chest for the two games against the Macon Mayhem.

The same logo will be worn on the shoulders of the jerseys for all home and away games throughout the season. The Ice Flyers will have 10th anniversary collectibles at the start of the season with apparel marking the celebration beginning at the start of the 2019 calendar year. They will also be honoring those who have been a part of the Ice Flyers during the season and even more so on the anniversary weekend.

"We're excited to celebrate ten years in Pensacola and we could not have done this without the tremendous support the Gulf Coast has expressed for us," Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris stated. "We want all the fans, sponsors, players, staff, media and others by our side to take ownership in this special season as we consider you all a part of the Ice Flyers family. We take great pride in providing a significant impact for Escambia County and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to celebrating 20, 30, 40 years and beyond with our loyal supporters."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.