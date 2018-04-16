Ice Bears to Semifinals, Versus Peoria

April 16, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN - The SPHL announced the schedule for the President's Cup Semi Finals series between the Knoxville Ice Bears and the Peoria Rivermen. The Ice Bears will travel to open the best-of-3 set Wednesday night at 8:15 EST at Carver Arena, in Peoria, IL.

Game 2 of the series will be played Friday at 7:35 EST in Knoxville. Should a third game be required to decide the series, it would be played Sunday, in Peoria, with a 4:15 EST puck drop.

In the regular season, the Ice Bears held a 1-3-1 record against the Rivermen. Both teams will meet in the semifinals as the only teams to sweep their Challenge Round opponents. Peoria, the #1 seed, challenged and defeated #8 seeded Roanoke. The Ice Bears (#5), challenged by Pensacola (#3), enter the series as the only remaining team from the bottom half of the Challenge Round process.

Tickets for Game 2 between the Ice Bears and Rivermen will go on sale Monday at noon. Single-game tickets are available at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum box office or through TicketMaster.com. Group tickets for the game are available as low as $11 and are exclusively available through the Ice Bears sales office. Call (865) 525-7825 for tickets and more information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.