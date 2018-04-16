Ice Bears to Semifinals, Versus Peoria
April 16, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
Knoxville, TN - The SPHL announced the schedule for the President's Cup Semi Finals series between the Knoxville Ice Bears and the Peoria Rivermen. The Ice Bears will travel to open the best-of-3 set Wednesday night at 8:15 EST at Carver Arena, in Peoria, IL.
Game 2 of the series will be played Friday at 7:35 EST in Knoxville. Should a third game be required to decide the series, it would be played Sunday, in Peoria, with a 4:15 EST puck drop.
In the regular season, the Ice Bears held a 1-3-1 record against the Rivermen. Both teams will meet in the semifinals as the only teams to sweep their Challenge Round opponents. Peoria, the #1 seed, challenged and defeated #8 seeded Roanoke. The Ice Bears (#5), challenged by Pensacola (#3), enter the series as the only remaining team from the bottom half of the Challenge Round process.
Tickets for Game 2 between the Ice Bears and Rivermen will go on sale Monday at noon. Single-game tickets are available at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum box office or through TicketMaster.com. Group tickets for the game are available as low as $11 and are exclusively available through the Ice Bears sales office. Call (865) 525-7825 for tickets and more information.
