Ice Bears to Host Fan Appreciation at Union Place Bar & Grill

April 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears will host a Fan Appreciation event to celebrate the team's 21st season in franchise history at Union Place Bar & Grill on Chambliss Ave. in Knoxville on Sunday from 4-6 pm, team General Manager and President Mike Murray confirmed. All fans are welcome to attend and meet players and coaches.

Union Place Bar & Grill served as the host site for Ice Bears viewing parties for all road games during the 2022-23 season. It is located at 4884 Chambliss Ave. in the Bearden area of Knoxville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.