Ice Bears Tab Strong Defenseman Ensor

July 10, 2023







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Seth Ensor following two seasons with Pensacola. Ensor appeared in 104 games over the last two years with the Ice Flyers, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists while also totaling 193 penalty minutes.

"We like Seth's game a lot. He keeps it simple," said Brent Clarke, Ice Bears Head Coach. "He moves the puck well and will definitely help us get stronger on the back end. He eats a lot of penalty killing minutes."

Before Pensacola, Ensor spent two seasons in the FPHL. The Texas native played collegiately at Gustavus Adolphus College and Finlandia University.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

