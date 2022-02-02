Ice Bears Swap Eppright for Girard

The Knoxville Ice Bears have traded forward Jeff Eppright to the Vermilion County Bobcats for defenseman Alexis Girard, coach Jeff Carr confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Girard has appeared in 29 total SPHL games this season-six for the Bobcats and 23 for Fayetteville. He has six assists and has an even rating. He appeared in 17 games last year for the Elmira Enforcers of the FPHL.

Eppright appeared in ten games this season for Knoxville, making two assists. He also played in seven games for the University of New England this season before turning pro.

The Ice Bears visit Birmingham this Thursday night at 7:30 CST. Knoxville will return home Friday night to host the Huntsville Havoc at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tickets are available by calling 525-7825 or visiting knoxvilleicebears.com. The Ice Bears wrap up the weekend with a visit to Roanoke Saturday night.

