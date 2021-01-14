Ice Bears Suspend Four Players

Knoxville, TN The Knoxville Ice Bears announced today that Scott Cuthrell, Lincoln Griffin, Mike Gornall, and Noah Corson have been placed on team suspension for seven games.

The players served the first game on Friday, January 8, 2021, vs Macon and will miss the next six games. All players will return to play on Thursday, February 4, 2021, vs. Birmingham.

