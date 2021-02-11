Ice Bears Support Partners in Education Foundation Fundraiser "Skates & Plates"

Knoxville, TN The Knoxville Ice Bears are pleased to announce official support for the Partners in Education Foundations Inaugural Skates and Plates Fundraising Event.

On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 11:30 am, Partners in Education Foundation will host the first annual "Skates and Plates" gala, a virtual event benefiting Knox County Schools and featuring members of the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Partners in Education fosters student and teacher success through community partnerships. Revenue generated by "Skates and Plates" will fund scholarships for seniors from each KCS high school; provide continuing education resources for teachers, and help to meet the immediate needs of individual schools and the district.

In future years expect this event to be held on the ice at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum but this year it will take place online.

As support of Partners in Education Foundation, we are inviting Ice Bears fans, partners, media, and MemBEARs to join one of our tables or host a virtual table for 10 guests. Tickets are free, but our hope is that guests will invest in the advancement of Knox County Schools through their generous donations.

The Knoxville Ice Bears have set up 4 tables, each with a different host:

President's Table (lead by Mike Murray, President/GM)

Coach's Table (lead by Head Coach Jeff Carr and Coach Brent Clarke)

Captain's Table (lead by Knoxville Ice Bears on ice Captains, players announced this weekend)

Chilly's Table (lead by Chilly)

If you are interested in being a guest of one of the tables, please email skatesandplates@knoxvilleicebears.com and state your top two preferences.

To register as a table host, visit skatesandplates.swell.gives and click the "Become a Host" button. You will be taken to a registration page and given the opportunity to enter contact information for your guests. The online event platform will automatically send invitations to your guests and notify you of their response.

Thank you for investing in the students, teachers, and schools of our district! Together, we can grow lifelong learners who contribute their talents, strengths, and skills to build a stronger community.

The Knoxville Ice Bears are committed to providing a safe, fun, and exciting hockey experience for East Tennesseans. Limited tickets are available for each game and are available for purchase through www.ticketmaster.com. Please click the link for availability.

