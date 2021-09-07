Ice Bears Sign Norwich Forward Carter Cowlthorp

September 7, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Carter Cowlthorp to the team's preseason camp in October. Cowlthorp joins the Ice Bears following his collegiate career at Division III Norwich University.

"Carter's in great shape," said Ice Bears Head Coach Jeff Carr. "While he was at Norwich, they played in the national championship game against Andrew McLean. He comes from a great program."

Norwich lost the 2019 Division III national title game to Wisconsin Stevens Point 3-2 in overtime. Cowlthorp finished his college career with 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points in 78 career games for the Cadets. He was also a +21.

"He's probably going to play on the wing," said Carr. "He's always all over the ice. Always going to the net. He plays in a straight line through the puck."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.