Ice Bears Sign Defenseman Simpson

September 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Ned Simpson for the team's training camp in October. Simpson comes to Knoxville after playing four seasons with Jamestown University in North Dakota.

"Ned is going to be a big-bodied, simple defenseman that will be good on defensive zone exits," said Ice Bears Head Coach Jeff Carr. "He'll be a good gap and he'll fight."

Simpson tallied 20 points and 159 penalty minutes over the course of his collegiate career. He also maintained a career +9 rating. The Jimmies had a winning record in each of Simpson's four years and also advanced to ACHA Division 1 Nationals twice.

Knoxville's training camp will begin October 7. The Ice Bears begin their 20th season on Friday, October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2021

Ice Bears Sign Defenseman Simpson - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.