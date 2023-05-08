Ice Bears Pro Shop to Relocate to Civic Coliseum

The Knoxville Ice Bears will be moving their team pro shop from Cool Sports to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The team aims to re-open the pro shop later this summer.

The pro shop sells hockey equipment from youth to adult sizes with gear available for all levels of play. A portion of the store inventory will be absorbed into the Ice Bears team store located on the second floor of the Coliseum. Patrons will be able to order equipment online for in-store pickup at the Coliseum as well.

"We've really enjoyed getting more involved in the youth hockey community over the last ten years," said Ice Bears Executive Vice President Dave Feather. "We appreciate the partnership with Cool Sports and we're excited for what the future has for our pro shop."

The Ice Bears will begin their 22nd season as a franchise with the regular season estimated to begin this October.

