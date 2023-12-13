Ice Bears Home Games Postponed Due to Mechanical Issue

Knoxville's upcoming home games for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16 have been postponed due to what the Knoxville Civic Coliseum's venue management is calling "an unforeseen mechanical issue" at the arena. The Ice Bears were scheduled to host Roanoke on Friday and Quad City on Saturday.

"We are very frustrated that there hasn't been enough investment from the city to keep these things from happening," said Ice Bears co-owner, GM and president Mike Murray. "I hate it for our staff, who have worked hard to prepare for a big home weekend. I hate it for our team, which was looking forward to playing at home after a being away last week, and I hate it for our fans, who have traveled well to support us on the road and were excited to watch a game in our own arena for the first time in three weeks."

A new date for the games is still to be determined. There are no Fridays or Saturdays available on Knoxville's schedule for the duration of the regular season. Tickets purchased for each game will be redeemable for the new game date.

Knoxville's next game is scheduled to be at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22 against Birmingham. ASM Global, the Coliseum's venue manager, has expressed confidence the mechanical issue will be resolved before then.

