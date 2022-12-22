Ice Bears Game Friday at Macon Postponed Due to Weather

December 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Southern Professional Hockey League has postponed Knoxville's road game at Macon scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 due to expected inclement weather in central Georgia. The game is expected to be rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 PM at the Macon Coliseum.

Fans who purchased tickets to the game will be able to redeem those tickets at the new date. Anyone with additional inquiries may contact the Macon Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

Knoxville's next game will be Monday, Dec. 26 at home against Huntsville. Tickets are available for purchase here. The Ice Bears will travel to Huntsville on Wednesday before hosting Vermilion County on New Year's Eve and welcoming Birmingham on New Year's Day.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2022

